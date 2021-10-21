Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

DEN opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,068,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

