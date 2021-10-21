DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.59. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The company has a market cap of $612.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

