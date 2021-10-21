DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.59. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
The company has a market cap of $612.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.