Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00.

NYSE DNMR opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 64.3% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 141.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

