Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI stock opened at €81.95 ($96.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.86 and a 200-day moving average of €74.83. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €83.99 ($98.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

