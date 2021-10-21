Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 10,332 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 338,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

