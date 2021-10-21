Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 10,332 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 338,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
