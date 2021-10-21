CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,675,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,196,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

