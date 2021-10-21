CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.09 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $1.73 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,675.96 or 1.00052737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00314810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00055180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

