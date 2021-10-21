CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.
CVB Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 457,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,309. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.
A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
