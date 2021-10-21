CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 457,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,309. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

