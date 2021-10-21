CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.94 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

CURI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.