CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVAC. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of -35.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 231.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

