CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.44

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €67.44 ($79.34) and last traded at €66.98 ($78.80), with a volume of 69633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €66.44 ($78.16).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVD shares. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.86.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.