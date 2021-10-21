CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

