CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.
CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
