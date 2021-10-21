CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

CSX traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 183,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 84.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

