CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.
CSX traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 183,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 84.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.