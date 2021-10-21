CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 211,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get CSX alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.