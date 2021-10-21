CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -3.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.99) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.0%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of CSI Compressco worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.