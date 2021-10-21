Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $4,800.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,890.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.98 or 0.01001722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00273593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00251585 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00035325 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,282,481 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

