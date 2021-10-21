Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.75. 68,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

