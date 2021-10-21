CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,749 shares of company stock valued at $77,223,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $283.33 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of -341.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

