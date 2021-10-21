Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00. The stock traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 13377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.53.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.