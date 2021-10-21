Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COIHY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

