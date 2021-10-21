Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $11.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 180,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.60. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

