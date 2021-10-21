Critical Survey: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 13.12 -$105.60 million $0.39 57.56 Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 13.50 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -108.04

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Repay and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $161.62, suggesting a potential upside of 62.59%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Repay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57% Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45%

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

