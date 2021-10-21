Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 1,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $763.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $1,002,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

