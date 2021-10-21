Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $625.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.00.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

