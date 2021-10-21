Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 430 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 321,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $108.41 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

