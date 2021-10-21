Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.