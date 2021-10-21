Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.77) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of £937.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

