Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Shares of CPG opened at C$6.27 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

