Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $94.12 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $152.70 or 0.00233172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $94.12 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.