Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of CVLG stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.76.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

