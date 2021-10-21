Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.
Shares of CVLG stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.76.
CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
