Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.700-$2.780 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

