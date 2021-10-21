Corriente Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Himax Technologies makes up 1.8% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

