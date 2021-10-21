Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million.

Colabor Group stock opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The stock has a market cap of C$98.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.28.

Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

