Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.