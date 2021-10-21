Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $122.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $477.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $482.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $544.81 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $548.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,034. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

