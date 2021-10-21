Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Shares Down 0.1%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.26 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.89 ($1.46). Approximately 924,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 834,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.09.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

