ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $51,665.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,578.99.

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 124,539,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,863,406. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.