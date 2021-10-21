ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNOB opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNOB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

