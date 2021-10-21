Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $251,912.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Conceal has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $251,912.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,796,992 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,563 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

