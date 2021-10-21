Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.84.
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.62 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
