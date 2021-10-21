Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.62 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

