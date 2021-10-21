Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

