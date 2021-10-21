Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Companhia Brasileira have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company is benefiting from strength in its online operations. This was witnessed in second-quarter 2021, wherein both GPA Brazil and Grupo Exito segments gained from robust online sales. Toward this end, the company’s delivery models like James Delivery and Click & Collect have been yielding favorably. That being said, second-quarter revenues were hurt by curbs to contain the new wave of the virus, as well as tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge that stemmed from the initial stockpiling. Gross revenues decreased 6.5% year over year in local currency. Also, the company’s net income from continuing operations declined significantly from the year-ago period.”

CBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

