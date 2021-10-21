Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGDDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $31.07. 104,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.