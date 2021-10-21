Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.16. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

