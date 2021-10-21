Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

