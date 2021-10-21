Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYD opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

