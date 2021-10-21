Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

TBI opened at $31.40 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

