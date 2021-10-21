Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,315 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PFD opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

