Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 329 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

