Commodore Capital Lp Buys 40,663 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

